Monday, August 30, 2021  | 21 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

NCOC allows limited crowd for Pakistan-New Zealand series

Series will commence from September 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that the National Command and Operation Centre has approved 25% crowd attendance for the upcoming Pakistan versus New Zealand series.

The series, featuring three ODI and five T20Is, will be played at two venues — Pindi Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

As many as 4,500 spectators will be able to attend the ODIs scheduled to be played on September 17, 19 and 21 , the board said. Approximately 5,500 spectators will be allowed in Lahore for T20Is.

The T20I series will be played between September 25 to October 3.

Only spectators who are fully vaccinated and have an Immunisation Certificate for Covid-19 will be allowed entry inside the venues.

“Spectators are the essence of any sport event as they create an ambiance and atmosphere for the players to excel, perform and enjoy,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.  “In this background, we are grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to invite 25 per cent crowds for the eight matches.”

Following the NCOC decision, the PCB will shortly announce ticket prices and other details for the Kiwis’ first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket crowed NCOC new zealand PAK v NZ Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NCOC, crowed, Pakistan, New Zealand , PAK v NZ, Cricket, PAK v NZ news, PAK v NZ tickets, PAK v NZ ticket prices,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Neeraj slams Indian media for twisting ‘friendly discussion’ with Nadeem
Neeraj slams Indian media for twisting ‘friendly discussion’ with Nadeem
Pakistan register dominating victory against West Indies in second Test
Pakistan register dominating victory against West Indies in second Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.