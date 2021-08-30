NCOC allows limited crowd for Pakistan-New Zealand series

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that the National Command and Operation Centre has approved 25% crowd attendance for the upcoming Pakistan versus New Zealand series.

The series, featuring three ODI and five T20Is, will be played at two venues — Pindi Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

As many as 4,500 spectators will be able to attend the ODIs scheduled to be played on September 17, 19 and 21 , the board said. Approximately 5,500 spectators will be allowed in Lahore for T20Is.

The T20I series will be played between September 25 to October 3.

Only spectators who are fully vaccinated and have an Immunisation Certificate for Covid-19 will be allowed entry inside the venues.

“Spectators are the essence of any sport event as they create an ambiance and atmosphere for the players to excel, perform and enjoy,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said. “In this background, we are grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to invite 25 per cent crowds for the eight matches.”

Following the NCOC decision, the PCB will shortly announce ticket prices and other details for the Kiwis’ first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.