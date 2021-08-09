Nadeem Khan opens up about upcoming domestic season

Director High Performance Nadeem Khan believes that additional matches will bring more opportunities for the players to showcase their talent.

The 2021-22 domestic season will kick off from September 15 where the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has increased the number of games to 266 from 220.

While speaking in a video message, Khan termed the change as the first steps towards a major revamp of cricket structure in the country.

“We had an extended domestic season last year and we have extended it even further,” he said. “The reason behind this extension is that we are trying to increase the pool of players at Under-19 and Under-16 level.”

“This is the first step that we are trying to shape a pyramid, where we have a decent pool of players at the bottom and the six First-Class teams on top,” he said. “This allowed us to have two association teams from each province, which is why we have 266 games and I think it will bring more opportunities to players to showcase their talent.”

Moreover, he was optimistic to see competitive cricket in the upcoming season.

“We are excited to have a quality-based and competitive cricket season, which will not only test the skills, technique and fitness of professional cricketers but will help the selectors and coaches identify top performers for their inclusion in the national framework,” the Director High Performance said.

“This, like the previous season, will be a tough one that will test the cricketers to their limits. But that’s exactly what we want. We want to see our domestic system produce mentally and physically tough players who can perform in any condition against any opposition,” he added.