Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Nadeem Khan opens up about upcoming domestic season

Season will commence from September 15

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Director High Performance Nadeem Khan believes that additional matches will bring more opportunities for the players to showcase their talent.

The 2021-22 domestic season will kick off from September 15 where the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has increased the number of games to 266 from 220.

While speaking in a video message, Khan termed the change as the first steps towards a major revamp of cricket structure in the country.

“We had an extended domestic season last year and we have extended it even further,” he said. “The reason behind this extension is that we are trying to increase the pool of players at Under-19 and Under-16 level.”

“This is the first step that we are trying to shape a pyramid, where we have a decent pool of players at the bottom and the six First-Class teams on top,” he said. “This allowed us to have two association teams from each province, which is why we have 266 games and I think it will bring more opportunities to players to showcase their talent.”

Moreover, he was optimistic to see competitive cricket in the upcoming season.

“We are excited to have a quality-based and competitive cricket season, which will not only test the skills, technique and fitness of professional cricketers but will help the selectors and coaches identify top performers for their inclusion in the national framework,” the Director High Performance said.

“This, like the previous season, will be a tough one that will test the cricketers to their limits. But that’s exactly what we want. We want to see our domestic system produce mentally and physically tough players who can perform in any condition against any opposition,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
domestic cricket domestic season Nadeem Khan Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nadeem Khan, domestic season, Pakistan, PCB, Domestic cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan's new hero is a mason's son
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s new hero is a mason’s son
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan's hopes alive at Olympics
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.