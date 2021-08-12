Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Muzaffarabad Tigers cruise to four-wicket win over Bagh Stallions

Tigers chased the target in 18.4 overs

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: KPL

Muzaffarabad Tigers registered a triumphing four-wicket win over Bagh Stallions in the ongoing Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 214 runs, Tigers easily crossed the winning line in 18.4 overs courtesy of a brilliant knock from Sohaib Maqsood.

He scored 64 off 40 deliveries. The right-hander was well supported by Anwar Ali (42 off 18) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (31 off nine).

For Stallions, Mohammad Hafeez registered economical figures of two for 24 in his four-over spell.

Earlier, Stallions batting first posted a huge total of 213-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

The star of the show with the bat was Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 86 off 38 balls. He was well supported by Shan Masood, who scored 65 off 40 balls.

Amir Yamir made a vital contribution of 41 of 21 deliveries.

For Tigers, Amir Sohail claimed figures of two for 37 in his four-over spell.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bagh Stallions KPL KPL 2021 KPL T20 Muzaffarabad Tigers Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Pakistan, KPL, KPL T20, KPL 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan
Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.