Muzaffarabad Tigers cruise to four-wicket win over Bagh Stallions

Muzaffarabad Tigers registered a triumphing four-wicket win over Bagh Stallions in the ongoing Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 214 runs, Tigers easily crossed the winning line in 18.4 overs courtesy of a brilliant knock from Sohaib Maqsood.

He scored 64 off 40 deliveries. The right-hander was well supported by Anwar Ali (42 off 18) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (31 off nine).

For Stallions, Mohammad Hafeez registered economical figures of two for 24 in his four-over spell.

Earlier, Stallions batting first posted a huge total of 213-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

The star of the show with the bat was Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 86 off 38 balls. He was well supported by Shan Masood, who scored 65 off 40 balls.

Amir Yamir made a vital contribution of 41 of 21 deliveries.

For Tigers, Amir Sohail claimed figures of two for 37 in his four-over spell.