Monday, August 9, 2021
Cricket

Mukhtar, Salman stars as Mirpur Royals down Overseas Warriors

Side registered a five-wicket victory

Posted: Aug 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

PHOTO: KPL

Mukhtar Ahmed and Salman Irshad starred as Mirpur Royals down Overseas Warriors by five wickets in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Chasing the modest 146-run target, the Shoaib Malik-led side easily crossed the line in 18.1 overs of the game played at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Mukhtar Ahmed was the star of the show with the bat as he scored 45 off 41 deliveries. The right-hander was well supported by Sharjeel Khan who scored 35 off 19 deliveries.

Shoaib Malik provided the finishing touches with a 36-run knock.

For Warriors, Muhammad Musa was pick among the bowlers are he claimed two wickets for 28 runs in his four-over spell.

Earlier, after opting to bat, Warriors were restricted to 145-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Kamran Ghulam played a good innings of 47 off 35 balls. Azam Khan struggled to accelerate the innings for the Warriors, as he ended up scoring 32 off 40 balls.

For Royals, Salman Irshad was the pick among the bowlers as he claimed figures of three for 25 in his four-over spell.  

