Monty Panesar excuses from participating in KPL after BCCI threat

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has withdrawn himself from the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL) following threats from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

It was first reported on Friday that the BCCI had contacted other cricket boards and warned them against permitting their players to participate in the league.

According to media reports, the BCCI threatened that players who will take part in the league will not be allowed to enter the country or work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity.

Following the development, the former left-arm spinner, in a Tweet stated that he doesn’t want to be part of it because of political tension between Pakistan and India.

I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over kashmir issues. I don’t want to be in the middle of this , it would make me feel uncomfortable. #KPL2021 #Kashmir #india #Cricket #Pakistan #ENGvIND #TheHundred — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) August 1, 2021

Former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, ex-South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs and four former England cricketers – Matt Prior, Panesar, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah – were drafted for the league.

The KPL event will continue for 10 days with six teams vying for the prestigious trophy in an 18-match competition from August 6 to August 17.