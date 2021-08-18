Wednesday, August 18, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Wasim, Babar Azam at loggerheads over Shoaib Malik’s selection?

Captain wants all-rounder in the T20 team

Posted: Aug 18, 2021
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim and Captain Babar Azam are reportedly not on the same page over Shoaib Malik’s selection.

The veteran all-rounder was in fine form in the recently concluded Kashmir Premier League (KPL). He scored 240 runs in seven games. Malik was also the fourth-highest run-scorer in the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, according to Cricket Pakistan, despite Malik’s good form and multiple requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Wasim is against the inclusion of the 39-year-old in the Pakistan team.

He believes that Malik’s inclusion won’t benefit the Pakistan team due to the former captain’s age, the report said.

Interestingly, Mohammad Hafeez, 40, is part of the Pakistan squad despite the dip in form.

In the last 14 T20I matches this year, only Fakhar Zaman, apart from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, has scored a fifty for the Men-in-Green. 

Shoaib Malik has represented Pakistan in 116 T20Is, 287 ODIs and 35 Tests, where he scored over 11,500 runs and claimed 218 wickets.

