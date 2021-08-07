Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Maqood, Akhtar lead Tigers to comfortable win over Warriors

Side registered a seven-wicket victory in third match

Posted: Aug 7, 2021
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: KPL

Sohaib Maqsood and Sohail Akhtar hit unbeaten half-centuries as Muzaffarabad Tigers registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Overseas Warriors in the third match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Chasing a modest 154-run target, Tigers comfortably reached the target in 17.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Maqsood and Akhtar were the star of the run chase as they went on to score 52 and 58 runs respectively.

Kamaran Ghulam claimed figures of two for 32 in his four-over spell for the losing side.

Earlier, after winning the toss Warriors decided to bat first which didn’t go in their favour. Nasir Nawaz and Haider Ali steady the innings for Warriors after they lost an early wicket.

Haider departed after scoring 31 off the same number of deliveries while Haider scored 27 off 14 balls.

Imad Wasim was the pick among the batsmen for Warriors as he scored 34 off 30 balls.

For Tigers, Usama Mir claimed figures of three for 18 in his four-over spell.

MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s new hero is a mason’s son
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
