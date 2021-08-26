Mani steps down, Raja favourite for PCB chairman post: sources

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has decided to step down from the post despite getting green-signal to continue from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The 76-year-old was reportedly granted an extension from PCB’s Patron-In-Chief just a couple of days ago.

During the last 24 hours, Mani — whose three-year term expires on Wednesday — had twice met the prime minister.

The PCB constitution allows the chairman multiple extensions. However, Mani has expressed that he does not want to take that option despite PM Imran’s satisfaction over his performance and insistence to continue.

Sources privy to the development said that Mani has made the decision to step down from the post and it is believed that former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is leading the race for the vacant post.

Historically, the patron’s nominees end up becoming the PCB chairman, and this time it seems that Raja, who was part of the 1992 World Cup winning team under Imran’s captaincy, will continue the trend.