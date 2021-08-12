Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

First Test: Rain interrupts play after Pakistan lose openers early

Match is being played at Sabina Park

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: ICC

West Indies have won the toss and decided to field first Pakistan in the first Test being played at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

This Series forms the first of six series in the new cycle of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship.

Due to COVID-19 protocols fans will not be permitted to attend the matches.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Cricket first test PAK v WI Pakistan toss West Indies
 
