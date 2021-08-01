Live blog: Rain halt second Pakistan-West Indies T20I

Some bad news for cricket fans as rain once again interrupted the play.

WI 15-0 (1.2 overs)

The visiting team made a solitary change in the starting XI.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

Here is the playing XI of the home team.

West Indies:

Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Dwayne Bravo, Haydn Walsh, Akeal Hosein

TOSS: Kieron Pollard has won the toss and the West Indies will be batting first.

The visitors are leading the series after securing a seven-run win on Saturday.

Welcome to the live blog for the third T20I between Pakistan and West Indies.