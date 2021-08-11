KPL right platform for local cricketers to showcase skills: Waheed

Mirpur Royals franchise owner Adil Waheed believes that the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League is the right platform for local cricketers to showcase their skills.

The competition is currently being played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium and the final is scheduled to be organised on August 17.

In a message released by the franchise, Waheed stated that the league has created a positive image of Pakistan and provided an opportunity for the local talent to showcase their skills.

“The KPL is not only an addition in the T20 leagues circuit but also an opportunity to show this beautiful land of breath-taking valleys and the tremendous potential of youth and local cricketers,” he said. “It will give recognition to the young local talent by providing them a bigger platform to perform and show their abilities to be known at the national and international levels.”

Waheed was off the view that by the end of the league, some good quality young emerging cricketers will come into the limelight which would help Pakistan cricket in the future.

Commenting on the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI)’s recent move, he said that players should be free to play wherever they want.

“Sports bring countries and their people closer,” he said. “It should be the choice of players to choose where to play. Healthy completion between playing countries and players always brings positivity and goodwill.”