KPL 2021: Lions sink to Super Over defeat against Royals

Despite playing a match-changing knock, Ahsan Ali was left stranded in a Super Over thriller as Mirpur Royals battled past Kotli Lion in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Cashing just a two-run target in the Super Over, the Shoaib Malik-led side easily crossed the winning line on the first delivery.

The high-scoring game was tied at 211 for eight, when Mujtaba Ghayyas (13) was run out by a brilliant fielding effort from Shoaib Malik.

Ahsan Ali was unlucky was his valiant 99-run knock went in vain. He kept the team alive in the run-chase. He was well supported by Hasan Raza who scored 34 off 21 balls.

For Royals, Salman Irshad was the star of the show with the ball as he claimed figures of three for 39 in his four-over spell.

Earlier, batting first, Royals posted a mammoth total of 211 for six in their allotted 20 Overs.

Mukhtar Ahmed continued his good form with the bat as he went on to score 61 off 38 balls. Muhammad Akhlaq played a good hand of 45 runs.

Khushdil Shah provided a late boost to the innings with 41 off 13 balls to guide the team to a massive total.

For, Lions Mujtaba Ghayyas claimed figures of two for 23 in his three-over spell.