KPL 2021: Haider leads Warriors to comfortable win over Stallions

Haider Ali starred as Overseas Warriors registered a comfortable five-wicket victory over Bagh Stallions in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Chasing a respectable 187-run target, Warriors crossed the winning line in the final over of the innings.

Haider Ali was the star of the show with the bat as he went on to score 91 off 57 balls. He was well supported by Kamran Ghulam, who remained unbeaten on 41 off 17 balls.

Nasir Nawaz also played a 31-run knock for the winning side.

For Stallions, Amir Yamin claimed figures of two for 31 in his four-over spell.

Earlier, batting first, Stallions posted a good total of 186-7 in the allotted 20 overs courtesy of brilliant batting from Shan Masood.

He scored 73 off 45 delivers. Other noticeable performance came from Iftikar Ahmed’s bat, who contributed with 54 off 28 balls.

Sohail Khan claimed figures of two for 34 in his four-over spell for the winning side.