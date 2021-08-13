Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Kotli Lions cruise pass Overseas Warriors in high-scoring game

Side registered an eight-wicket victory on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: KPL

Kotli Lions registered a convincing eight-wicket victory against the Overseas Warriors during the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) in Muzaffarabad Friday.

Chasing a humongous 212-run target, Lions went off to an explosive start as both openers Kamran Akmal and Junaid Ali didn’t give any chance to contain the run flow.

Akmal smashed 60 runs off 35 balls while Ali scored 51 runs off 28 balls before returning back to the pavilion.

Ahsan Ali remained unbeaten after scoring 56 runs off 29 balls while batsman Asif Ali scored 33 runs off 23 balls not out to lead their side to an emphatic victory with an over to spare.

Earlier, Overseas Warriors posted a mammoth total of 211 runs thanks to Nasir Nawaz and Haider Ali.

Haider Ali made a significant contribution with the bat scoring 62 runs off 38 balls while Nasir Nawaz made 66 runs off 44 balls.

Azam Khan then continued the momentum with a 51-run knock off just 22 balls.

Khurram Shahzad was the pick of the bowlers for his side picking up three wickets at the expense of 39 runs.

Kotli Lions KPL Overseas Warriors Pakistan
 
Kotli Lions, Overseas Warriors, Pakistan, KPL, KPL T20, KPL news,
 

