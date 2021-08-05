Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Injured Jofra Archer to miss T20 World Cup, Ashes

The pacer suffered stress fracture in right elbow

Posted: Aug 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: AFP

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss both the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series in Australia after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

The ECB said in a statement that scans last week on the currently sidelined 26-year-old’s right elbow had revealed he had suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture.

“In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current LV= Insurance Test series against India, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series in Australia,” the ECB statement added.

ashes ecb England Jofra Archer T20 World Cup
 
