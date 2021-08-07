Ilyas, Shafiq lead Bagh Stallions to victory against Kotli Lions

Mohammad Ilyas and Asad Shafiq starred as Bagh Stallions defeated Kotli Lions by five wickets in the second game of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Chasing a respectable 170-run target, Stallions went over the winning line in the final over of the game.

Asad Shafiq played a brilliant hand of unbeaten 43 runs off 27 delivers. He was well supported by Iftikhar Ahmed and Aamir Yamin, who scored 29 and 27 respectively.

For Lions, Imran Khan Jr. was the star of the show with the ball as he claimed figures of three for 30 in his four-over spell.

Earlier, after opting to bat Lions were bowled out for 169 runs courtesy of a brilliant bowling display from Mohammad Ilyas and Umaid Asif.

Lions lost the opening pair of Kamran Akmal (7) and Abdullah Syed (1) early in the innings. Ahsan Ali and Saif Badar brought the team back into the game.

Ahsan was the top scorer for the losing side with 51 off 37 balls while Badar played a good hand of 39 off 29 deliveries.

Later, Asif Ali’s 39 off 20 guided the team to 169 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Stallions, Ilyas and Umaid were the picks among the bowlers as they bagged three wickets each for the side.