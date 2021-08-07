Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Ilyas, Shafiq lead Bagh Stallions to victory against Kotli Lions

Sohaib Maqsood’s men registered a five-wicket win

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: KPL

Mohammad Ilyas and Asad Shafiq starred as Bagh Stallions defeated Kotli Lions by five wickets in the second game of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Chasing a respectable 170-run target, Stallions went over the winning line in the final over of the game.

Asad Shafiq played a brilliant hand of unbeaten 43 runs off 27 delivers. He was well supported by Iftikhar Ahmed and Aamir Yamin, who scored 29 and 27 respectively.

For Lions, Imran Khan Jr. was the star of the show with the ball as he claimed figures of three for 30 in his four-over spell.

Earlier, after opting to bat Lions were bowled out for 169 runs courtesy of a brilliant bowling display from Mohammad Ilyas and Umaid Asif.

Lions lost the opening pair of Kamran Akmal (7) and Abdullah Syed (1) early in the innings. Ahsan Ali and Saif Badar brought the team back into the game.

Ahsan was the top scorer for the losing side with 51 off 37 balls while Badar played a good hand of 39 off 29 deliveries.

Later, Asif Ali’s 39 off 20 guided the team to 169 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Stallions, Ilyas and Umaid were the picks among the bowlers as they bagged three wickets each for the side.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bagh Stallions ilyas Kotli Lions KPL shafiq
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ilyas, Shafiq , Bagh Stallions, Kotli Lions, KPL, KPL news, KPL updates, Lions v Stallions, Cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan's new hero is a mason's son
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s new hero is a mason’s son
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan's hopes alive at Olympics
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.