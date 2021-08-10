Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

ICC to push for cricket’s inclusion in LA Olympics

Games will take place in Los Angeles 2028

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday that it intends to push for the sport’s return to the Olympics at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The International Cricket Council said it would start preparations on an Olympic campaign to point out “the sport’s inclusion in 2028 would mark the end of a 128-year absence.”

Cricket has appeared once in the Olympics, at Paris in 1900, where the Devon and Somerset Wanderers, representing Great Britain, beat the only other entrants, a team of British embassy staff appearing as France, by 158 runs in a one-innings match.

ICC chair Greg Barclay said the Tokyo Games, which ended on Sunday, had been an inspiration and that cricket’s large fanbase meant it should be invited to the party.

“I would like to congratulate the IOC, Tokyo 2020, and the people of Japan for staging such an incredible Games in such difficult circumstances,” Barclay said in an ICC statement.

“It truly was fantastic to watch and captured the imagination of the world and we would love for cricket to be a part of future Games.”

“We see the Olympics as a part of cricket’s long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics,” said Barclay.

“Clearly cricket has a strong and passionate fanbase, particularly in South Asia where 92 per cent  of our fans come from, whilst there are also 30 million cricket fans in the USA,” Barclay said. “The opportunity for those fans to see their heroes competing for an Olympic medal is tantalising.”

Barclay pointed out that cricket will be returning to the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in Birmingham which will include a women’s T20 competition. The sport previously appeared in the Commonwealth Games in 1998 in Malaysia, when South Africa won a 50-over competition.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket ICC LA Olympics olympics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ICC, LA Olympics, Olympics, Cricket,, Los Angeles , Cricket in Olympics,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan's new hero is a mason's son
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s new hero is a mason’s son
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan's hopes alive at Olympics
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.