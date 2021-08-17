ICC T20 Word Cup: Pakistan face India on October 24

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the schedule for the upcoming Men’s T20I World Cup Tuesday.

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will lock horns on October 24 in Dubai.

The marquee tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between host Oman and Papua New Guinea, while Scotland and Bangladesh will clash in the evening fixture.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia – Group A teams – will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October.

The top two teams in each group will go to the Super12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

The second round of the tournament – the Super12 stage – will begin in Abu Dhabi on October 23, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa.

This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days.

The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai on November 14, Sunday with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.