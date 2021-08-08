Sunday, August 8, 2021  | 28 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Herschelle Gibbs in awe of Kashmir’s beauty

He will play for the Overseas Warriors in the KPL

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs was astounded by the beauty of Azad Kashmir.

The 47-year-old will be representing Overseas Warriors in the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

While speaking in a video released on the franchise’s social media platforms, Gibbs expressed excitement on becoming a part of the new franchise-based T20 league.

“I am very excited to finally arrive in [Azad] Kashmir to play in the KPL league,” the former South Africa opener said. “What a beautiful place! It’s the first time I have been here, absolutely gobsmacked by the sheer beauty of the place. First game tonight, all the supporters and fans, keep supporting us.”

He is one of the six overseas players – Tillakaratne Dilshan, Matt Prior, Monty Panesar, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah – who were drafted for the league.

Apart from him, only Tillakaratne Dilshan is expected to participate in the league despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s warning.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Herschelle Gibbs Kashmir KPL Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Herschelle Gibbs, Kashmir, KPL, Pakistan, Cricket, KPL news, KPL 2021, KPL updates, Gibbs, india, BCCI, AJK,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan's new hero is a mason's son
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s new hero is a mason’s son
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan's hopes alive at Olympics
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.