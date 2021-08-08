Herschelle Gibbs in awe of Kashmir’s beauty

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs was astounded by the beauty of Azad Kashmir.

The 47-year-old will be representing Overseas Warriors in the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

While speaking in a video released on the franchise’s social media platforms, Gibbs expressed excitement on becoming a part of the new franchise-based T20 league.

“I am very excited to finally arrive in [Azad] Kashmir to play in the KPL league,” the former South Africa opener said. “What a beautiful place! It’s the first time I have been here, absolutely gobsmacked by the sheer beauty of the place. First game tonight, all the supporters and fans, keep supporting us.”

He is one of the six overseas players – Tillakaratne Dilshan, Matt Prior, Monty Panesar, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah – who were drafted for the league.

Apart from him, only Tillakaratne Dilshan is expected to participate in the league despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s warning.