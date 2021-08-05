Hasan Ali backs bowlers to perform well in Windies Tests

Star pacer Hasan Ali is optimistic that the current Pakistan bowling attack will put up a strong performance against West Indies in the upcoming Test series.

The two-match series will commence from August 12 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

While speaking in a virtual press conference, the pacer said that conditions will suit the Pakistan bowlers.

“Look, we have Yasir Shah back in the side along with Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah,” he said. “We have good bowlers in our team who can perform well in these conditions.”

“Our bowling unit has given some good performances in the past. The coaches have trust in our abilities. We as a bowling unit have trust in our abilities as well and we are looking forward to doing well in the forthcoming matches,” he added.

He was also optimistic about carrying his good form in the five-day format.

“We want to start the new ICC World Test Championship campaign with a win,” he said. “We are looking forward to the Test series. I will try to carry my form forward as my previous series with the red-ball was also a good one.”

The 27-year-old also expressed disappointment over the three washout matches in four-T20I series, which Pakistan won 1-0.

“It was disappointing that we did not get a proper chance to try our combinations in the series,” he said. “With West Indies being the two-time winner, it would have been a good opportunity for us to test ourselves. We still have a couple of months before the T20 World Cup so hopefully, we can have good preparations.”