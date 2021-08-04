Hafeez lauds Pakistan’s T20I series win against West Indies

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that Pakistan’s T20I series win against West Indies will be a morale-boosting one for the players.

The Men-in-Green emerged victorious in the four-match series with a score of 1-0 as three matches were abandoned due to rain.

Hafeez, in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, admitted that players did not get enough opportunity to play because of the weather.

“This T20I series win against West Indies will help the Pakistan team in the future,” he said. “It is definitely a morale booster. Obviously, we came here thinking that we will get to play a lot of matches but that was not possible because of the poor weather. But the good part is that however little we got to play, we were on the winning side.

“The players didn’t get much opportunity to showcase their talent on the field but I am sure that the amount of hard work while preparing for the matches will help the youngsters in the upcoming matches. We should not undermine our win because the weather was not in anyone’s control.”