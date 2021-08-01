Hafeez ‘happy’ to contribute in Pakistan’s win against West Indies

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that he will remember his performance with the ball in hand in the second T20I against West Indies for a long time.

The right-arm off-spinner was declared player-of-the-match after a brilliant bowling spell where he conceded just six runs in four overs and claimed an important wicket of dangerous opening batsman Andre Fletcher.

While talking in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 40-year-old thanked captain Babar Azam to back him while defending a par total of 157.

“As a bowler, this is my first player-of-the-match award and I will remember it for a long time,” said Hafeez. “I am really happy that I contributed with the ball against such a dangerous batting lineup. To be very honest, we were 10 to 15 runs short but I am glad that captain Babar Azam trusted my abilities with the ball and things worked out for the team.”

The Lahore Qalandars’ star further went on to express optimism that batters will put a much better display in the next fixture.

“Our morale is high after this win,” he said. “But we must improve our batting performance. We must execute our plans in a much better way than we’ve been doing in the recent past. I am sure we are capable of doing that and we will produce a much better display in the next match.”

The third T20I between the teams will be played on Sunday at the same venue.