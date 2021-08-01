Sunday, August 1, 2021  | 21 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Hafeez ‘happy’ to contribute in Pakistan’s win against West Indies

Off-spinner was named player-of-the-match on Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Twitter / ICC

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that he will remember his performance with the ball in hand in the second T20I against West Indies for a long time.

The right-arm off-spinner was declared player-of-the-match after a brilliant bowling spell where he conceded just six runs in four overs and claimed an important wicket of dangerous opening batsman Andre Fletcher.

While talking in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 40-year-old thanked captain Babar Azam to back him while defending a par total of 157.

“As a bowler, this is my first player-of-the-match award and I will remember it for a long time,” said Hafeez. “I am really happy that I contributed with the ball against such a dangerous batting lineup. To be very honest, we were 10 to 15 runs short but I am glad that captain Babar Azam trusted my abilities with the ball and things worked out for the team.”

The Lahore Qalandars’ star further went on to express optimism that batters will put a much better display in the next fixture.

“Our morale is high after this win,” he said. “But we must improve our batting performance. We must execute our plans in a much better way than we’ve been doing in the recent past. I am sure we are capable of doing that and we will produce a much better display in the next match.”

The third T20I between the teams will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Know your Olympians: Pakistan's athletes at the Tokyo Games
Know your Olympians: Pakistan’s athletes at the Tokyo Games
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Tokyo Olympics: China stuns Australia, US in women's 4x200m relay
Tokyo Olympics: China stuns Australia, US in women’s 4x200m relay
Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Belinda Bencic reaches Tokyo Olympics tennis final
Belinda Bencic reaches Tokyo Olympics tennis final
Olympics: Australia athletes in isolation as US’s Kendricks Covid positive
Olympics: Australia athletes in isolation as US’s Kendricks Covid positive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.