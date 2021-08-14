First Test: Pakistan lose early wicket after Windies 36-run lead

West Indies were all out for 253 in the first inning of the first Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park.

The home side only managed to add two runs in the morning session extending their lead to 36 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed the remaining two wickets to finish with the figures of four for 59.

Kraigg Brathwaite with 97 was the hero of day two for the Windies. He was unlucky as he fell three runs short from his ton courtesy of a brilliant fielding effort from Hasan Ali.

With support from former skipper Jason Holder (58) in a pivotal sixth-wicket partnership of 96, the home side rallied from the discomfort of 100 for five to 251 for eight at stumps, a lead of 34 runs with two wickets in hand going into the third day.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi.