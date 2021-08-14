Saturday, August 14, 2021  | 4 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

First Test: Pakistan lose early wicket after Windies 36-run lead

Match is being played at Sabina Park

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

West Indies were all out for 253 in the first inning of the first Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park.

The home side only managed to add two runs in the morning session extending their lead to 36 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed the remaining two wickets to finish with the figures of four for 59.

Kraigg Brathwaite with 97 was the hero of day two for the Windies. He was unlucky as he fell three runs short from his ton courtesy of a brilliant fielding effort from Hasan Ali.

With support from former skipper Jason Holder (58) in a pivotal sixth-wicket partnership of 96, the home side rallied from the discomfort of 100 for five to 251 for eight at stumps, a lead of 34 runs with two wickets in hand going into the third day.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket first test PAK v WI Pakistan West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
First Test, West Indies, Pakistan, Cricket, PAK v WI,PAK v WI updates, PAK v WI first test, PAK v WI news, Cricket news,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan
Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.