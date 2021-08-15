Sunday, August 15, 2021  | 5 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Cricket

First Test: Holder, Mayers push Pakistan on backfoot

Match is being played at Sabina Park

Posted: Aug 15, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf resumed the innings from Pakistan on day four with an overall lead of 124 runs.

The pair was unbeaten on 54 and 12 respectively at stumps on day three.

Babar was instrumental in the second innings when the visitors were struggling with 68 for four on the scoreboard. He and Mohammad Rizwan contributed with a 56-run stand for the fifth wicket to bring the team back in the game.

Rizwan lost his wicket when he reached 30. However, Babar continued his resistance against the West Indies bowling attack and completed his half-century.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

