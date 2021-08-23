Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Fawad Alam breaks India’s Cheteshwar Pujara’s unique record

Left-hander scored unbeaten 124 in the first innings against Windies

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Veteran middle-order batsman Fawad Alam has dethroned India’s Cheteshwar Pujara from a unique record.

The left-hander became the quickest ever Asian batsman to score five Test centuries when he struck an unbeaten 124 on day three of the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and West Indies.

Alam took only 22 innings to achieve the feat, previously held by Pujara who managed the same in 24 innings.

The 35-year-old also surpassed legendary former Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar, who managed to score five Test hundreds in 25 innings each.

Ton-up Fawad Alam optimistic to win second Test

His brilliant 124-run knock came off 213 deliveries with 17 fours to guide his side to a 302-run total before skipper Babar Azam called for a declaration.

Fawad Alam has represented Pakistan in 12 Tests, 38 ODIs and 24 T20Is, where he has managed to score over 1,900 runs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cheteshwar Pujara Cricket fawad alam PAK v WI record
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fawad Alam, Cheteshwar Pujara, Fawad Alam record, Fawad Alam update, India, pakistan, PAK v WI, PAK v WI second Test, Cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
West Indies beat Pakistan after nail-biting contest in first Test
West Indies beat Pakistan after nail-biting contest in first Test
Manny Pacquiao hints at ‘retirement’ after Yordenis Ugas defeat
Manny Pacquiao hints at ‘retirement’ after Yordenis Ugas defeat
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.