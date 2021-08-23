Fawad Alam breaks India’s Cheteshwar Pujara’s unique record

Veteran middle-order batsman Fawad Alam has dethroned India’s Cheteshwar Pujara from a unique record.

The left-hander became the quickest ever Asian batsman to score five Test centuries when he struck an unbeaten 124 on day three of the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and West Indies.

Alam took only 22 innings to achieve the feat, previously held by Pujara who managed the same in 24 innings.

The 35-year-old also surpassed legendary former Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar, who managed to score five Test hundreds in 25 innings each.

His brilliant 124-run knock came off 213 deliveries with 17 fours to guide his side to a 302-run total before skipper Babar Azam called for a declaration.

Fawad Alam has represented Pakistan in 12 Tests, 38 ODIs and 24 T20Is, where he has managed to score over 1,900 runs.