HOME > Cricket

CM Kamal optimistic to see more sporting events in Balochistan

Comments came after women's cricket tournament's successful organisation in Quetta

Posted: Aug 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has said that Pakistan will soon follow the benchmark set by the Quetta Gladiators and the state government by organising the women’s T20 tournament.

The five-team tournament is being played at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta.

Talking to SAMAA exclusively, Kamal was overwhelmed with the response received from the people.

“We have not received any threat and I’m anticipating that we would see a team coming from here as well in a few months,” he said. “Time has changed and now people are respecting and recognising the initiative.” 

He also appreciated both the provincial government and the Pakistan Super League franchise for taking up the initiative, which he believes will soon be followed by the rest of Pakistan’s sporting fraternity.

“I would like to appreciate, both Quetta Gladiators and the Government of Balochistan for organising such a successful event,” said Kamal. “I am sure this event will become a benchmark for the rest of the sporting fraternity in Pakistan. This is just the beginning.”

Balochistan Cricket Jam Kamal Quetta Quetta Gladiators Women's T20
 
Jam Kamal, Balochistan, Women's T20, Quetta, Quetta Gladiators, Cricket
 

