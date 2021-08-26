Bishop requests Pakistan to manage ‘phenomenal Shaheen’ carefully

West Indies legend Ian Bishop has said that Pakistan should handle rising star Shaheen Shah Afridi carefully to prolong his career.

The 21-year-old has featured in 37 matches for the Men-in-Green since April 2020. He is just behind wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam, who have played 44 and 40 matches respectively.

While speaking on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast, the former pacer termed Shaheen as the first-choice bowler for every format.

“Look, I have long said that…. Shaheen Shah Afridi, every Sunday, every day for me because he is an all-format bowler,” Bishop said. “He is an attacking bowler, he is a weapon at 21 years of age. He has so much that he can learn.”

“I have one request for everyone in Pakistan please manage him carefully over the next 10 or 12 years. He is a phenomenal superstar under construction,” he added.

The 53-year-old also praised both West Indies and Pakistan for playing competitive cricket throughout the series.

“I think it has been a great series for both the teams,” he said. “I have seen some good seam and fast bowling from both sides. The pitch was also suited for that and perhaps one of the things that Pakistan have benefited from is that they have good bowling plus they have a couple of world-class batsmen in Babar [Azam] and Fawad [Alam].”

“I’m really happy for Fawad and I’m really happy for the West Indies too.”