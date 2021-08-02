BCCI asks ICC not to recognise Kashmir Premier League: reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to not recognise the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) approved Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The inaugural edition of the competition is set to begin from August 06 where six teams will participate.

The T20 league will be played in Muzaffarabad and it is scheduled to be completed on August 17.

In the latest turn of events, according to ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI has written to the ICC to not recognise the competition.

The report stated that the BCCI’s position in its letter is that Kashmir is a disputed territory; hence no matches in such territories should have ICC’s approval.

The move is likely to increase tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours as Kashmir remains a flashpoint of conflict for decades.

Earlier, the PCB in an official statement expressed its displeasure over reports that the BCCI had called multiple ICC Members and forced them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the League.