Wednesday, August 18, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Babar remains optimistic of Pakistan’s chances in T20 World Cup

Tournament will be played later this year

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is optimistic of Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in October-November this year.

The mega-event will be played at three venues ­­– Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman – and will be hosted by India.

While speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the 26-year-old stated that the Men-in-Green would have an edge playing in the UAE.

“For Pakistan, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is like a home event as the UAE has been our venue for more than a decade,” Babar said.

“We have not only nurtured our talent and developed our side in the UAE but have also beaten the top sides in these conditions to peak to number-one in the ICC T20I Team Rankings,” he added.

The right-hander was also excited to lead the team in the event. “From a personal point of view, this will be my first ICC Major Event as Pakistan captain,” he said.  

“I tasted success in 2017 and suffered disappointment in 2019 when we missed out on a semi-final spot by a fraction of a point despite beating both the finalists in league matches. I remain focused on inspiring my side with my performances so that we can become the first Pakistan side to win an ICC Major Event in Asia,” he added.

Moreover, he said that players are motivated and enthusiastic to play in the tournament.

“This tournament is an opportunity to showcase our prowess and re-establish our superiority in the shortest format of the game in conditions that suit us best,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan T20 World Cup world cup
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Babar Azam, Pakistan, T20 World Cup, Cricket, World Cup, IND v PAK,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan
Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan
West Indies beat Pakistan after nail-biting contest in first Test
West Indies beat Pakistan after nail-biting contest in first Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.