Babar remains optimistic of Pakistan’s chances in T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is optimistic of Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in October-November this year.

The mega-event will be played at three venues ­­– Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman – and will be hosted by India.

While speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the 26-year-old stated that the Men-in-Green would have an edge playing in the UAE.

“For Pakistan, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is like a home event as the UAE has been our venue for more than a decade,” Babar said.

“We have not only nurtured our talent and developed our side in the UAE but have also beaten the top sides in these conditions to peak to number-one in the ICC T20I Team Rankings,” he added.

The right-hander was also excited to lead the team in the event. “From a personal point of view, this will be my first ICC Major Event as Pakistan captain,” he said.

“I tasted success in 2017 and suffered disappointment in 2019 when we missed out on a semi-final spot by a fraction of a point despite beating both the finalists in league matches. I remain focused on inspiring my side with my performances so that we can become the first Pakistan side to win an ICC Major Event in Asia,” he added.

Moreover, he said that players are motivated and enthusiastic to play in the tournament.

“This tournament is an opportunity to showcase our prowess and re-establish our superiority in the shortest format of the game in conditions that suit us best,” he said.