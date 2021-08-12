Babar issues warning for batsmen ahead of West Indies Tests

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that batsmen need to bring their ‘A’ game to win the Test series against West Indies.

The two-match Test series will begin from August 12 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

While speaking to media via virtual press conference, the prolific batsmen stated that the away series is always challenging for any team.

“Away Test series are always challenging and it is our endeavour to be a high-performing side on away series,” he said. “Jamaican pitches provide a good challenge to the batters hence our batters need to come to the party and display their true potential along with calibre in the two Tests.

“They have performed well this year and it is now time to take that confidence into the Test series and put up an improved and enhanced performance,” he added.

The right-hander also expressed frustration over the washed-out T20I series.

“It was frustrating to see weather dominate the T20I series,” he said. “As part of the T20 World Cup preparations, we wanted to give maximum opportunities to our players against the firepower of the West Indies but unfortunately the series got badly affected due to rain.”