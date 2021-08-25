Babar credits bold decisions, bowlers for Pakistan victory

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has credited bold decisions and bowlers for Pakistan’s epic victory against West Indies.

The visitors registered a 109-run victory in the second Test at Sabina Park on Tuesday to level the two-match series 1-1.

Speaking in a video message released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the prolific batsman stated that he was confident that bowlers can take 10 West Indies wickets in the second innings.

“Our bowlers were outstanding today, and I should only give them all the credit,” Azam said. “Even Nauman Ali bowled well. It was a fifth-day pitch and the way he bowled and got some turn.

“The plan was always to ask them to bat for 20-25 overs on the fourth day, and it eventually worked out well for us,” he said. “Take the lead up to 330-340, and then to make them play in whatever time remains on the fourth day. We had to level the series and so had to take some bold decisions for that – which we did take – and things worked out well for us.”

Moreover, the captain also praised pacer Shaheen Afridi for playing a crucial role in the match.

“He is really young, and the way he is grooming himself and performing for Pakistan shows he is such a good talent,” Azam said. “He is only improving day-by-day and learning as well. He is leading the bowling too, and it was fun watching him bowl.”

The 26-year-old also opened up about his match-saving partnership with Fawad Alam.

“It was an important game for us after losing the first one,” he said. “The way I played with Fawad and made that partnership was crucial and I thank the Almighty for getting us this win. The partnership helped us and then that exceptional spell from Shaheen yesterday made things easy for us.”