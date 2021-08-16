Babar blames ‘dropped catches’ for first Test defeat against Windies

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stated that dropping catches at a crucial stage led to Pakistan’s defeat in the first Test against West Indies.

While defending a 168-run target, the Men-in-Green suffered a one-wicket defeat in the opening game of the two-match series on Sunday.

Speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Babar praised the efforts of the bowlers who fought hard while trying to defend a low target.

“This is the beauty of Test cricket,” he said. “We put in a good effort with the bat [first innings] and the bowlers then restricted them. Again, in the second innings, we fought with the bat and the bowlers hit back. Our bowlers were really good, especially [Mohammad] Abbas and Shaheen [Afridi]. Had we taken those dropped catches, the result could have been different.”

The 26-year-old also highlighted that the batsmen failed to carry on the momentum in both innings.

“In first innings, me and Azhar [Ali] formed a good partnership but we got out,” he said. “The same thing happened in the second innings and we were not able to convert good starts into big scores.”

The second and final Test of the series will start from August 20 at the same venue.