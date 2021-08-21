Babar Azam praises ‘man of crisis’ Fawad Alam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has praised middle-order batsman Fawad Alam for stepping up when the team was in desperate need.

The left-hander went out to bat when the Green Caps lost three quick wickets with just two runs on the scoreboard. He along with Babar made over a 150-run stand for the fourth wicket to rescue the team.

While speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board, Babar said that they need to learn from the left-hander on how to play in difficult times.

“Fawad Alam is in excellent form, he is playing great,” he said. “We all need to learn from him, especially the way he plays his cricket at difficult times,” he added.

Commenting on his crucial partnership with Fawad, Babar revealed that they had set runs goals for themselves. “During the partnership, we set goals for runs on a session by session basis,” he said.

“Earlier in the day, the bowlers were getting help from the pitch but after the first three wickets fell early, Fawad Alam came in and gave me his full support to help us recover.”

“I told Fawad that a good partnership would be needed to get the team out of trouble and we both had decided that it was necessary to stay on the crease longer to score runs,” he added.

Giving an update on Fawad Alam’s injury, Babar said that the left-hander had cramps and was being treated by the team doctor and physio. He will come out to bat on Day 2.

The 35-year-old left the field due to severe cramps when he was batting at 76.

Moreover, the Pakistan captain was optimistic that the visitors will be able to score 300 to 350 runs with Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan on the crease on Day 2.