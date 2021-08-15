Babar Azam likely to leave Karachi Kings: reports

Star batsman Babar Azam is reportedly considering leaving the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings ahead of the next season.

The prolific batsman is the top run-getter in the history of the league and has been associated with the franchise since the second edition.

However, according to Cricket Pakistan, the 26-year-old is unhappy with the franchise over financial issues.

Due to the same reason, he was absent from the major promotional activities of the franchise last season.

On the other hand, the franchise is keen on keeping the Pakistan captain, who as per the report, has made up his mind about leaving the Kings.

If the two parties are unable to find common ground, Babar will represent a new franchise next season.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings’ Media Manager Faisal Mirza has denied the development saying that there was no discord between Babar and the franchise.

Babar left Islamabad United for Karachi Kings in October 2016, after playing just two matches for the former in the inaugural edition of the event.