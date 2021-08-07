Azhar issues warning for batsmen ahead of West Indies Tests

Former Test captain Azhar Ali believes that batsmen need to be careful facing the new ball in the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

The first of the two matches will commence from August 12 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the right-hander stated that while batting first, batsmen should try to avoid losing early wickets to keep the team out of pressure.

“The duke ball is used here which swings in the start but gradually becomes soft,” he said. “They should try to avoid losing wickets early on in the innings and try to captilaise on bad deliveries when the ball is hard, it can travel. The softer it gets, the harder it becomes to score.”

The 36-year-old was off the view that the pitches were slower when he last played in West Indies.

“Last time when I played in West Indies, I opened the innings,” he said. “We played in Jamaica and the pitch was good. The other two pitches were on the slower side. The ball came on to the bat a bit with the new ball.”

He urged that batsmen to absorb pressure and keep themselves calm when runs are not coming.

“When you get an opportunity, for example if you feel you can score against a spinner, then you have to take a chance,” he said. “Batsmen must absorb pressure as intent to score runs might cost you your wicket. These are the important factors to remember in West Indies. You have to know where to attack and where to absorb pressure.”

Azhar Ali has represented Pakistan in 87 Tests and 53 ODIs where he scored 6,579 and 1,845 runs respectively.