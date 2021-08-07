Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Azhar Ali hopeful to have winning start in Test Championship

Pakistan will start its campaign against West Indies

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Former Test captain Azhar Ali is hopeful that Pakistan will get off to a winning start in the ICC Test Championship 2021-23 campaign.

The Green Caps will kick off their campaign against West Indies from two-match Test series starting from August 12.

While speaking to the media, the right-hander was optimistic to avail the opportunity to gain an early lead on the points table.

“I think it is very important, last time we saw that if a team gets a lead it brings other teams under pressure,” he said. “I think it is a great opportunity for us, now that we have a home series against Bangladesh as well. We will try to avail the opportunity.”

He was off the view that the West Indies series is always tough for the visiting teams.

“The West Indies series has always been tough,” he said. “In these conditions, they always trouble the visiting sides. But we will try to play to our full potential and utilise our last experiences here.”

Commenting on his career, the batsman was optimistic to lift the Test Championship. “Lifting the trophy will be massive for me and my career.”

Azhar Ali has represented Pakistan in 87 Tests and 53 ODIs where he scored 6,579 and 1,845 runs respectively.

FaceBook WhatsApp
azhar ali Cricket PAK v WI Test Championship West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Azhar Ali, Test Championship, West Indies, Pakistan, PAK v WI, Cricket, Test, First Test, Pak v WI news, PAK v WI updates,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan's new hero is a mason's son
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s new hero is a mason’s son
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan's hopes alive at Olympics
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive at Olympics
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.