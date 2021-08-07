Azhar Ali hopeful to have winning start in Test Championship

Former Test captain Azhar Ali is hopeful that Pakistan will get off to a winning start in the ICC Test Championship 2021-23 campaign.

The Green Caps will kick off their campaign against West Indies from two-match Test series starting from August 12.

While speaking to the media, the right-hander was optimistic to avail the opportunity to gain an early lead on the points table.

“I think it is very important, last time we saw that if a team gets a lead it brings other teams under pressure,” he said. “I think it is a great opportunity for us, now that we have a home series against Bangladesh as well. We will try to avail the opportunity.”

He was off the view that the West Indies series is always tough for the visiting teams.

“The West Indies series has always been tough,” he said. “In these conditions, they always trouble the visiting sides. But we will try to play to our full potential and utilise our last experiences here.”

Commenting on his career, the batsman was optimistic to lift the Test Championship. “Lifting the trophy will be massive for me and my career.”

Azhar Ali has represented Pakistan in 87 Tests and 53 ODIs where he scored 6,579 and 1,845 runs respectively.