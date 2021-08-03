Azam Khan fit to play final T20I against West Indies

Young middle-order batsman Azam Khan has been declared fit for the final T20I between Pakistan and West Indies.

The fourth match of the series will be played on August 3 at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The 22-year-old suffered a head injury during the scheduled training session ahead of the second T20I between the two sides on Saturday.

He was under observation for a period of 24 hours and was reassessed on Sunday.

Later, the national team’s body also reassessed his fitness and declared him fit to be selected for the upcoming matches against the hosts.

The Men-in-Green lead the four-match series 1-0.