Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Azam Khan fit to play final T20I against West Indies

Match will be played on August 3

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

Young middle-order batsman Azam Khan has been declared fit for the final T20I between Pakistan and West Indies.

The fourth match of the series will be played on August 3 at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The 22-year-old suffered a head injury during the scheduled training session ahead of the second T20I between the two sides on Saturday.

He was under observation for a period of 24 hours and was reassessed on Sunday.

Later, the national team’s body also reassessed his fitness and declared him fit to be selected for the upcoming matches against the hosts.

The Men-in-Green lead the four-match series 1-0.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Azam Khan final T20I West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Azam Khan, final T20I, West Indies, Cricket, PAK v WI, Azam , Azam Injured, PAK v WI 2021, PAK v WI series, Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Tokyo Olympics: China stuns Australia, US in women's 4x200m relay
Tokyo Olympics: China stuns Australia, US in women’s 4x200m relay
Belinda Bencic reaches Tokyo Olympics tennis final
Belinda Bencic reaches Tokyo Olympics tennis final
Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Australia athletes in isolation as US’s Kendricks Covid positive
Olympics: Australia athletes in isolation as US’s Kendricks Covid positive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.