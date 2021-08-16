Afridi reveals reason behind Pakistan’s defeat against West Indies

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believed that Pakistan could have won the first Test if batsmen performed well.

The hosts won a nail-biting contest against the Green Caps by one wicket on Sunday at Sabina Park.

The former all-rounder, in a tweet, praised the fighting spirit displayed by pacer Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi during the match.

Stunning Test match! Brilliant fight by Pakistan led by Shaheen and Hasan Ali, credit to West Indies for the victory, Pakistan could have won with a better batting display. This was Test cricket at it’s best, all the best to Babar and boys for 2nd match — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 16, 2021

Afridi has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is, where he scored over 11,000 runs and claimed 541 wickets.

The second Test between the sides will start on August 20.