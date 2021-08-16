Monday, August 16, 2021  | 6 Muharram, 1443
Afridi reveals reason behind Pakistan’s defeat against West Indies

Green Caps suffered one-wicket loss in first Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believed that Pakistan could have won the first Test if batsmen performed well.

The hosts won a nail-biting contest against the Green Caps by one wicket on Sunday at Sabina Park.

The former all-rounder, in a tweet, praised the fighting spirit displayed by pacer Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi during the match.

Afridi has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is, where he scored over 11,000 runs and claimed 541 wickets.

The second Test between the sides will start on August 20.

