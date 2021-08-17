Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Afridi-led Rawalakot Hawks crowned champions of KPL 2021

Side defeated Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: KPL

Rawalakot Hawks defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs in an epic final of the Kashmir Premier League.

Chasing a target of 170 runs, the Tigers were restricted to 162/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

They went off to a decent start with Mohammad Hafeez (29 off 21) and Zeeshan Ashraf (46 off 26) putting up 54 runs for the opening partnership.

However, Hafeez’s departure triggered Tigers collapse as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

The Hawks’ skipper Shahid Afridi, who was playing despite not being fully fit, removed Ashraf and Sohaib Maqsood in the middle overs to keep his side in the hunt.

All-rounder Hussain Talat also chipped in with three wickets to stem the flow of runs.

His economical bowling spell, 3/18 in four overs, was instrumental in laying the platform for the side’s victory. 

Batting first, the Hawks posted 169/7 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of Kashif Ali’s brilliant 28-ball 54.

His innings included five fours and three sixes. Kashif continued his rich vein of form after notching up a century in the second eliminator, yesterday.

Openers Bismillah Khan and Umar Amin scored 30 off 19 and 23 off 23, respectively. Meanwhile, Sahibzada Farhan chipped in with 28 runs off 21 balls.

For Tigers, Hafeez and Usama Mir claimed two wickets each.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket KPL KPL champions KPL final Rawalakot Hawks Shahid Afrid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Rawalakort Hawks, Cricket, KPL, KPL Final, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Shahid Afridi, KPL news, KPL final news, KPL winners, KPL Champions
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan
Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan
West Indies beat Pakistan after nail-biting contest in first Test
West Indies beat Pakistan after nail-biting contest in first Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.