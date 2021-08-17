Afridi-led Rawalakot Hawks crowned champions of KPL 2021

Rawalakot Hawks defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs in an epic final of the Kashmir Premier League.

Chasing a target of 170 runs, the Tigers were restricted to 162/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

They went off to a decent start with Mohammad Hafeez (29 off 21) and Zeeshan Ashraf (46 off 26) putting up 54 runs for the opening partnership.

However, Hafeez’s departure triggered Tigers collapse as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

The Hawks’ skipper Shahid Afridi, who was playing despite not being fully fit, removed Ashraf and Sohaib Maqsood in the middle overs to keep his side in the hunt.

All-rounder Hussain Talat also chipped in with three wickets to stem the flow of runs.

His economical bowling spell, 3/18 in four overs, was instrumental in laying the platform for the side’s victory.

Batting first, the Hawks posted 169/7 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of Kashif Ali’s brilliant 28-ball 54.

His innings included five fours and three sixes. Kashif continued his rich vein of form after notching up a century in the second eliminator, yesterday.

Openers Bismillah Khan and Umar Amin scored 30 off 19 and 23 off 23, respectively. Meanwhile, Sahibzada Farhan chipped in with 28 runs off 21 balls.

For Tigers, Hafeez and Usama Mir claimed two wickets each.