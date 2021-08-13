Abbas optimistic of Pakistan taking first innings lead against Windies

Star Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas has backed bowlers to bowl out West Indies to a small total.

The home team were 2-2 at stumps on day one after they bowled Pakistan out for 217 at the Sabina Park on Thursday.

While speaking in a video message released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Abbas was hopeful that the Green Caps will be able to take lead at the end of day two.

“I was telling myself that we need to score at least 200 runs here on this pitch because when we came here in 2017, the surface behaviour was different than it is now,” he said. “With 217 runs on the scoreboard, I am very confident. Especially, if you see how Shaheen and Hassan have been bowling in the recent past and we also have Faheem who will support us. Hopefully, we will take a lead of 50-60 runs in the first innings today after bowling them out.”

The pacer further said that the visitors need to show some patience to get the rest of the wickets.

“Due to the grass on the pitch, the batting conditions are difficult,” he said. “My job is to get wickets with the new ball which is what I have done. Now, we have to show some patience to get the rest of the wickets tomorrow.”