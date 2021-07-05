Waqar Younis makes bold claim ahead of England series

Bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that the current Pakistan side is far better than the side that toured England last year.

The Babar Azam-led unit will face the reigning world champions in the three-match ODI series starting July 8.

“Last time we toured England, we were a younger side and this time we are far better,” the former Pakistan captain told reporters in Derby.

He praised Hasan Ali, saying that the pacer will make a difference in the series.

“I missed last [Zimbabwe] tour, but bowlers did very well, both in T2OIs and Tests,” Waqar said.

“He [Hasan] is in good form and Shaheen now has more experience. I think it will make the difference.”

The 49-year-old believed that more time on the ground could have proved beneficial for the players and the team.

“As far as this tour is concerned, we could not have ideal preparations due to rain,” he said. “It would have been better if the sun was out and we could have spent more time on the ground.”

The former fast bowler was of the view that it takes time for bowlers to adjust for ODIs after playing T20s.

“Bowlers are responding very well they are bowling with good line and length and are in great rhythm,” he said.

“I am very pleased overall.”