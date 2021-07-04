Sunday, July 4, 2021  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Usman Qadir ‘proud’ to represent Pakistan cricket team

The 27-year-old recently included in centrally contracted players list

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Young leg-spinner Usman Qadir has stated that he is ‘proud’ represent Pakistan cricket team.

The 27-year-old is the son of legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir and is now a permanent member of the Men-in-Green in white-ball cricket.

Usman, while talking in a Pakistan Cricket Board Podcast (PCB), revealed that it was his father’s dream to see him represent the national team. 

“There are a lot of good feelings,” he said. “It is a very proud moment for me and my family. I feel very proud whenever I am named in any series or camps for the team. My father [Abdul Qadir] had always wished for me to play for Pakistan and his dream is now complete. My dream is also complete. Whenever my name is announced, I miss my father a lot. I miss him before the start of every series.”

The Multan Sultans’ leg-spinner has been rewarded for his performances in the last 12 months as PCB included him in the emerging category of the centrally contracted players.

