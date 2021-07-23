Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Uncertainty looms large over Pakistan tour of West Indies

Teams scheduled to play five T20Is, two Tests

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan tour of West Indies is surrounded by uncertainty after a non-playing West Indies squad member tested positive for coronavirus.

The development became the reason for the postponement of the second ODI between Australia and the West Indies on Thursday.

Pakistan squad has already landed in the Caribbean to face Windies in five T20Is and two Test matches.

The 20-over fixtures are set to begin from July 27 whereas the five-day format will begin from August 12.

Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave expressed the hope that the results of a fresh round of PCR tests will be known on Friday morning.

After that, a determination will be made on the remaining two ODIs of the tour.

Coronavirus Cricket Pakistan West Indies
 
