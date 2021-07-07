Umar Akmal apologises for breaching the PCB anti-corruption code

Pakistan middle-order batsman Umar Akmal has issued an apology for not disclosing offers relating to spot-fixing to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit.

In February 2020, Akmal was slapped with an 18-month ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), along with a fine of Rs4.25million for breaching the code. It was later reduced to 12 months.

He was suspended over his failure to report the offers made to him in the Pakistan Super League 5th edition.

“About 17 months ago I made a mistake that harmed both my career and the sport,” Akmal said in a video message.

“My mistake was that some people approached me, which I failed to report to the PCB’s anti-corruption unit on time,” he said.

“I admit that my mistake had a negative impact on Pakistan’s image. I would like to apologise to the board, my family, the people and the fans,” he added.

The batsman urged the upcoming cricketers to immediately report to the anti-corruption unit, in case anyone approaches them for any suspicious activity.

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, wherein he managed to score 5,887 runs. These included three centuries and 34 fifties.