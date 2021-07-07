Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Umar Akmal apologises for breaching the PCB anti-corruption code

He was banned, fined for not reporting spot-fixing offers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan middle-order batsman Umar Akmal has issued an apology for not disclosing offers relating to spot-fixing to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit.

In February 2020, Akmal was slapped with an 18-month ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), along with a fine of Rs4.25million for breaching the code. It was later reduced to 12 months.

He was suspended over his failure to report the offers made to him in the Pakistan Super League 5th edition.

“About 17 months ago I made a mistake that harmed both my career and the sport,” Akmal said in a video message.

“My mistake was that some people approached me, which I failed to report to the PCB’s anti-corruption unit on time,” he said.

“I admit that my mistake had a negative impact on Pakistan’s image. I would like to apologise to the board, my family, the people and the fans,” he added.

The batsman urged the upcoming cricketers to immediately report to the anti-corruption unit, in case anyone approaches them for any suspicious activity.

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, wherein he managed to score 5,887 runs. These included three centuries and 34 fifties.

FaceBook WhatsApp
anti-corruption code Cricket PCB umar akmal Umar Akmal ban
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.