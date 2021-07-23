Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Third ODI: Fernando, Rajapaksa star as Sri Lanka down India

Hosts register consolation win by three wickets

Posted: Jul 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Photo Courtesy: Twitter / ICC

Half-centuries from Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa helped Sri Lanka in registering a consolation win against India in the third ODI on Friday.

by three wickets for a consolation win in the rain-hit third one-day international on Friday.

Chasing 226 for victory in a reduced 47-overs-a-side contest which was effected by rain, the Islanders depended on a 109-run second-wicket stand between Fernando (76) and Rajapaksa (65) to achieve their target with 48 balls to spare at the expense of seven wickets in Colombo. India won the three-match series 2-1.

Debutant leg-spinner Rahul Chahar returned figures of 3-54, taking key wickets including Fernando to put Sri Lanka in trouble before Ramesh Mendis steered the team home with an unbeaten 15.

Earlier spinners Akila Dananjaya and debutant Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets each to help bowl out India for 225 in 43.1 overs.

The two sides will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting Sunday at the same venue.

