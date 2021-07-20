Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Tamim’s brilliant 112 helps Bangladesh clean sweep Zimbabwe in ODIs

Visitors register five-wicket win in third fixture in Harare

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Twitter / ICC

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal defied a knee injury to score 112 and set up a five-wicket victory and a 3-0 one-day international whitewash of Zimbabwe on Tuesday. 

The hosts posted 298 in 49.3 overs and the visitors reached 302-5 with 12 balls to spare at an overcast Harare Sports Club.

Tamim missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe earlier this month because of the injury, but played in all the ODI internationals, saying he could “manage” the pain. 

After scoring 20 and being out for a duck in the first two matches, the skipper let loose at the third attempt, scoring at a rate of more than a run a ball to record his 14th ODI century.

He faced 97 deliveries in a 149-minute stand and struck eight fours and three sixes before becoming one of four Bangladeshis caught by wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva, off a Donald Tiripano delivery.

“It was a very good wicket and Zimbabwe batted exceptionally well. They could have made 25-30 more runs but we bowled well in the last few overs, then responded well to the batting challenge,” said Tamim.

He will miss three T20Is against Zimbabwe, starting on Thursday, and also home T20 series against Australia and New Zealand after being advised to rest for up to 12 weeks.

Tamim departed with the tourists on 204-3 and they seemed set for victory entering the final 10 overs, needing 51 runs from 60 balls with six wickets in hand.

An unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Nurul Hasan (45) and Afif Hossain (26) assured Bangladesh’s clean sweep.

Wesley Madhevere (2-45) and Tiripano (2-61) were the most successful home bowlers and Luke Jongwe (1-44) was the other wicket-taker.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Cricket zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Athlete, workers test positive for Covid-19 as Tokyo Olympics nears
Athlete, workers test positive for Covid-19 as Tokyo Olympics nears
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.