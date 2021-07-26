Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Cricket

Sohail Tanvir eyes Pakistan return as all-rounder

The 36-year-old last played for Pakistan in 2017

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Veteran pacer Sohail Tanvir has his eyes set on the vacant slot for an all-rounder in the Pakistan team as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup draws closer.

Tanvir, whose primary role since his debut has been as a medium-fast bowler, is looking to utilise the upcoming inaugural Kashmir Premier League to demonstrate his batting prowess, and make a comeback to international cricket.

“Everyone can see that there is a spot available [in the Pakistan team] that anyone can grab as an all-rounder. I definitely have my mind on it,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 36-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in 2017, performed well with the bat for champions Multan Sultans in the Abu Dhabi leg of this year’s Pakistan Super League. He said promotion up the batting order helped him.

“In my recent PSL matches, I got an opportunity at number seven after a long while,” he said. In the past, Tanvir said, he didn’t get enough opportunities to showcase his batting talent.

“The role is very different when you bat at number eight or nine, where you usually get an average of two or four balls in every match. Sometimes you might get six or seven balls. But normally a number nine usually gets four to five balls,” said the left-armer.

“On number seven, you get more time at the crease. You can get around three to four overs, which I used to get when playing for Multan Sultans. I made some great contributions with the bat and had some good partnerships with Khushdil Shah.”

Tanvir said he will take his batting form to the KPL and increase his chances to win a place in the Pakistan squad. The KPL is scheduled to be held from August 6-17.

Cricket Pakistan team Sohail Tenvir T20 World Cup
 
RELATED STORIES

Cricket, Pakistan team, Sohail Tenvir, T20 World Cup
 

