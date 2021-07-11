Sunday, July 11, 2021  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Shoaib Akhtar wants Hasan Ali as new Pakistan captain

Says he would have played Babar as batsman

Posted: Jul 11, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter / ICC

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes that Hasan Ali would have been a better choice as captain of the Men in Green, instead of current skipper Babar Azam.

Akhtar expressed these views while speaking to PTV Sports after Pakistan lost the ODI series against an in-experienced England side.

“I would have played him [Babar Azam] as a batsman. If I had to select a captain from this team, it would have been Hasan Ali as he has the spark and intelligence,” the Rawalpindi Express said.

“My approach is completely different, I would have made Babar a great batsman and put pressure on him to play a certain type of innings so that the entire Pakistan team plays around him,” he added.

Akhter also took a dig at Pakistan’s approach towards modern-day cricket.

The young England side registered a 52-run victory against the Babar Azam-led unit in the second ODI at Lord’s on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 leader in the three-match series.

“England are playing a different brand of cricket, whereas Pakistan are still stuck in the 1970s,” he said. “We are playing cricket of the black and white days, meanwhile other teams have gone far ahead of us.”

