Shoaib Akhtar makes bold prediction about T20 World Cup final

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes that Pakistan will down India in the final of this year’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this year.

Both teams are set to clash in the group stage of the event. Group 2 of the mega event includes India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Despite having a woeful record of 11-0 against India in ICC World Cups, the Rawalpindi Express is hopeful that the Men-in-Green would come out on top.

“I have a feeling Pakistan and India will play in the T20 World Cup final and India will lose to Pakistan,” said Akhtar in an interview on Sports Tak.

He said that conditions in the UAE will favour both India and Pakistan.

The tournament will run from October 17 to November 14 after being shifted from India due to the coronavirus pandemic.