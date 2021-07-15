Shahid Afridi urges fans to support players in tough times

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has backed the Pakistan team after their 3-0 defeat against England in the recently-concluded ODI series.

Fielding blunders by the Babar Azam-led unit cost them the third ODI despite posting a mammoth 331-run total on the scoreboard.

“At present, the players representing the Pakistan national team are the best we have in terms of talent and ability,” said Afridi in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“These players have performed consistently in recent times, in fact, some of them have been performing for a considerable time period. These are our best players, they are the ones whose talent we have to utilise.

“We need to keep them motivated and hungry for success. We need to support the players in tough times, as a cricket fan and former player,” he added.

The former all-rounder was of the view that cricket has changed in recent years and attacking is the best approach.

“I can accept the team losing as long as they fight it out on the field. I feel that cricket has changed a lot in recent years,” he said. “Now, attack is the best defence and there is no way to succeed other than by playing with an attacking intent, especially in the white-ball formats.”