Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Shahid Afridi urges fans to support players in tough times

Pakistan are reeling from a 3-0 ODI series defeat against England

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has backed the Pakistan team after their 3-0 defeat against England in the recently-concluded ODI series.

Fielding blunders by the Babar Azam-led unit cost them the third ODI despite posting a mammoth 331-run total on the scoreboard.

“At present, the players representing the Pakistan national team are the best we have in terms of talent and ability,” said Afridi in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“These players have performed consistently in recent times, in fact, some of them have been performing for a considerable time period. These are our best players, they are the ones whose talent we have to utilise.

 “We need to keep them motivated and hungry for success. We need to support the players in tough times, as a cricket fan and former player,” he added.

The former all-rounder was of the view that cricket has changed in recent years and attacking is the best approach.

“I can accept the team losing as long as they fight it out on the field. I feel that cricket has changed a lot in recent years,” he said. “Now, attack is the best defence and there is no way to succeed other than by playing with an attacking intent, especially in the white-ball formats.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England ODIs PAK v ENG Pakistan team Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shahid Afridi, Pakistan team , England, ODIs, Pak v ENG, cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
McGregor vows to return to octagon after successful surgery
McGregor vows to return to octagon after successful surgery
Dustin Poirier secures TKO victory over Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier secures TKO victory over Conor McGregor
Athlete, workers test positive for Covid-19 as Tokyo Olympics nears
Athlete, workers test positive for Covid-19 as Tokyo Olympics nears
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.